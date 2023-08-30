Revelan audios de una candidata de Milei: cómo se arma una fake news contra CFK

Se trata de Lilia Lemoine, conocida como la peluquera y secretaria todo terreno de Javier Milei.

El programa Argenzuela reveló varios audios privados enviados por Lilia Lemoine, conocida como la peluquera y secretaria todo terreno de Javier Milei, a un supuesto militante de la La Libertad Avanza donde le explica cómo armar una fake news contra Cristina Kirchner.

En uno de los audios, Lemoine le explica al militante cómo crear un perfil falso de CFK para distribuir supuestas fotos subidas de tono que le habría mandado a Milei. “Que quede la duda si es Cristina Kirchner o una Cristina cualquiera”, es uno de los consejos.

Es más, en otro de los audios, le propone sumar a otro personaje: Amado Boudou.

Hace una semana, Lemoine estuvo en un programa de IP y contó que se dedica al colsplay hace varios años, que consiste en utilizar accesorios y trajes que representan un personaje específico. Cuando le preguntaron de qué estaba disfrazada ahora, contestó sin ponerse colorada: “De candidata a diputada nacional”.  La cara de los conductores lo dice todo …

(Ver Video en el minuto 4:30)