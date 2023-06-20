Rial acusó a los conductores de América de “manipular” a su hija Morena

“Es muy grave lo que están haciendo”, dijo al llegar al país.

Jorge Rial regresó de unas breves vacaciones y apuntó al canal América y a sus conductores por “manipular a una chica con problemas emocionales“, en clara alusión a su hija Morena, que salta de un programa a otro atacando a su papá.

“Lo lamento mucho porque la conocen y saben … es muy grave lo que están haciendo”, agregó.

Al margen de la polémica con su hija, Rial dijo que se está preparando para volver a los medios. Antes tiene que recuperar su voz. El primer paso sería desembarcar en Radio 10 y luego en la TV. “Quizás esta semana me doy una vuelta por la radio”, contó.

 