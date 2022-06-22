Rial cambia de programa en C5N y sumó a Brancatelli para que hable de fútbol

El conductor armó un equipo fuerte y competirá con Intrusos.

Jorge Rial anunció que dejará de hacer Sobredosis de TV y pasará a tener un programa diario en la pantalla de C5N. Será de 15 a 17 horas.

Para el nuevo programa convocó a Diego Brancatelli, que volverá a su función de cronista deportivo, a Mauro Federico (politica), Paulo Kablan (policiales), y Damián Rojo (espectáculos).

El programa se llamará Argenzuela, como su programa de radio, y estaría al aire a partir del 4 de julio.

El dato de color es que competirá de manera directa con Intrusos, su última gran creación. “Estuve viendo con quien competimos. Me gustó lo que vi. Me incentivo. Me devolvió las ganas de competir. Voy por ellos. Si. Por ustedes. Ya me conocen”, tuiteó Rial con ironía.

“No va a ser un programa de Espectáculos, sino que va a ser Argenzuela TV. Parecido a la radio, tocando todos los temas de actualidad”, dijo Rojo en declaraciones a Ciudad Magazine.