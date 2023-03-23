Telefé busca un reemplazante para Jay Mammon: los detalles de la denuncia en su contra

Un menor lo denunció ante la Justicia por supuesto abuso, pero la causa prescribió. El fiscal es el mismo de Corazza.

Jorge Rial confirmó en su programa de radio que Jay Mammon fue denunciado por un joven, Lucas B., que habría tenido relaciones sexuales con el conductor y músico cuando era menor. En América TV, Rolando Graña detalló que la causa prescribió en 2018 porque el hecho habría ocurrido en 2006.

“La Justicia ya habló y no puedo hacer mas que seguir hablando acá o en los medios sobre todo esto. Elijo hoy cuidarme, abrazarme, y no hablar más de esto. Ojalá se entienda”, dijo el joven en sus redes sociales.

Lucas B. estuvo involucrado, como víctima, en el caso “Corsi”, que estalló de 2006. Hasta ahora Jay Mammon no habló de tema. Pero en el programa Intrusos revelaron que Telefé está buscando un reemplazante para este domingo y que hasta podría tomar otra decisión más firme si se confirma la denuncia.

El joven grabó un video y pidió que no lo “persigan” los medios. “Mi vida corrió riesgo dos veces. Fue un camino muy duro en la Justicia. La última herramienta que me quedó fueron los medios. Están centrados en una persona. Me duele que quieran usar solo ese nombre”, dijo.

En América TV, Rolando Graña destacó que Lucas “fue fundamental para desbaratar una red de trata”, por lo cual su relato era creíble, pero aclaró que Jay Mammon “no pudo refutar la acusación” ante la Justicia.

El fiscal de esa causa, Patricio Lugones, es el mismo que ahora tiene la causa de Marcelo Corazza. En la causa de Jay Mammon, Lugones entendió que la causa prescribió en 2018 porque el hecho habría ocurrido en 2006, cuando el joven tenía apenas 14 años.