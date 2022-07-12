Rial contó que ahora evalúa denunciar a Daniel Vila por la amenaza

El empresario se enojó por un informe en C5N.

Jorge Rial contó esta mañana en el pase con Gustavo Sylvestre que analiza la posibilidad de iniciar acciones legales contra el empresario Daniel Vila por la amenaza telefónica en el medio de su programa.

Inicialmente Rial había descartado una denuncia penal pero hoy reveló que habló con su abogado, Rafael Cúneo Libarona, y que analiza esa posibilidad. “Fue muy violento, yo creo que si me tenía ahí me cagaba a trompadas de verdad”, lamentó.

“Desde el día que me fui del canal, no hablé más con él y nadie me llamó, conociendo los quilombos que tenía”,  agregó.

Rial contó más detalles de la llamada escandalosa. “Te maté el hambre” y “fracasado”, habrían sido otras de las frases del empresario.