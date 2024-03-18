Rial contó que los perros de Milei tienen una custodia “especial” en Olivos

Dijo que el Presidente tiene temor a un atentado.

Jorge Rial está obsesionado con los “hijo de cuatro patas” de Javier Milei. Luego de que el presidente contó que ya estaba en la quinta de Olivos, el periodista contó que los perros tiene una custodia “especial”.

“Tienen una custodia doble porque Milei tiene temor a un atentado”, dijo.

Los caniles fueron construidos este verano a pedido del Presidente. Tienen hasta aire acondicionado.