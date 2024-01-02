Rial destrozó al influencer Iñaki Gutiérrez, corrido por un RT

El joven retuiteó una foto personal desde la cuenta de Casa Rosada.

Iñaki Gutiérrez fue ganando terreno en el entorno de Javier Milei a medida que avanzaba su carrera política y terminó manejando las redes sociales del Gobierno, pero un paso en falso lo dejó en stand by.

El joven influencer hizo un RT desde la cuenta oficial de Casa Rosada de una foto que se había sacado con su novia. Esa acción lo habría dejado afuera de la cancha, aunque no sería una salida definitiva del Gobierno.

Jorge Rial no se de la dejó pasar. “Devolvé la que te estás llevando vos y tu novia”, le dedicó al influencer, con quien ya tuvo algunos cruces por redes. Y hasta le dedicó un tuit irónico: “Por favor no rajen a la Pepona Iñaki. De quien mis vamos a reír? #Iñoki“. 

Con tan solo 22 años, Iñaki es el responsable de la cuenta de TikTok de Javier Milei. El joven es estudiante de Derecho en la Universidad de Buenos Aires y Economía en la Universidad de Belgrano. Previo a sumarse a las filas de La Libertad Avanza, tuvo un breve paso por el PRO junto a Patricia Bullrich.

El episodio del RT sería el detonante pero ya había bronca interna con el joven por algunas acciones. Una sería la publicación, supuestamente sin autorización, de la imagen del presidente Milei en el Departamento de Policía Federal, el 20 de diciembre, mientras se realizaba la primera marcha que puso a prueba el protocolo antipiquetes. Esa foto derivó en otras disputas internas en torno a la Seguridad.