Rial explotó contra el Gobierno: “Ni Macri se atrevió a darle tanto a los poderosos”

Luego de los tuits de Cristina Kirchner contra “el Gobierno” por el nuevo aumento concedido a las prepagas, Jorge Rial se despachó en su programa de radio. “El Gobierno le dio todo lo que tenía que dar a los poderosos…. a los jueces no le votaron ganancias, el campo sabe que no va a haber retenciones el año que viene, ni Macri se atrevió a darle tanto a los poderosos“, se lamentó.

Y agregó: “Hay algo que se llama pueblo, que se está cagando de hambre. estamos traicionando todos los principios peronistas”.