Rial habló de la “primicia” de Lanata sobre Wanda

En una entrevista profunda, Jorge Rial habló de todo en Duro De Domar. Entre otros temas, le preguntaron por la decisión de Jorge Lanata de dar la “primicia” sobre la saluda de Wanda Nara. Llamativamente, el periodista se apiadó de su eterno rival.

“Lo de Wanda hay dos maneras de verlo: si mintió y si las das o no. Hoy no la doy, pero dio la información que teníamos todos. El se apuró pero el Lanata más cuestionable era el de los informes políticos”, suavizó.