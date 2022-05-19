Rial le contestó a Ventura con una ironía

En su programa de radio, Jorge Rial le contestó con una ironía a su ex amigo Luis Ventura, que lo acusó, entre otras cosas, de acomodar a los finalistas de Gran Hermano. “Los tengo atados con una cadena a los de Gran Hermano”, dijo al pasar el conductor de Argenzuela en alusión a los dichos de Ventura.

Ventura lo había acusado de elegir a dedo a los finalistas. “¿Se acuerdan lo que hacía? Ponía los nombres a dedo para que lleguen los que les convenía. Eso lo he escuchado yo. ‘Sacá a esta y poné a la otra’”, lanzó al aire de LAM. Y agregó: “Había conveniencias, cosas… No estamos hablando de una elección (política), estamos hablando de un programa donde hay que buscar los mejores beneficios, el mejor rating y la mejor recaudación”.