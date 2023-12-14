Rial le reclamó a Viale que no se burle de los laburantes

El nuevo cruce se provocó por una nota encuesta de una cronista de C5N que causó suspicacias .

Jorge Rial eligió cómo adversario mediático a Joni Viale quien suena como el pase del cierre de año, a la pantalla de TN. En un nuevo cruce, el conductor de C5N le reclamó al ex Nación+ que “no forree a los laburantes” . Se refirió , con ese tono fuerte, como respuesta a un tuit de Viale quien consideró trucho un móvil realizado por esta pantalla a un taxista que se reía y lloraba a la vez cuando se lo consultó por el ajuste, en una estación de servicio.

Agustina Peñalva fue la cronista en cuestión que se sumó al piso de Argenzuela para ser reivindicada. Además, criticaron al presidente Milei que le dio aval desde sus redes retuiteando a periodistas que consideraron falso el testimonio del taxista.