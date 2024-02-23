Rial llama “Bobocero” a Adorni

En la entrevista que le hizo el Gato Sylvestre para competir con TN, que tuvo a Milei durante más de media hora, Jorge Rial llamó “Bobocero” al portavoz presidencial Manuel Adorni. Ese mote se puso de moda entre los tuiteros peronistas que en las redes se hacen panzadas con las conferencias de prensa.

Rial también criticó la designación de Juan Doe, como funcionario del área redes. “La hacen con la nuestra”, ironizó el periodista.