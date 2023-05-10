Rial llegó al país en un avión sanitario

Jorge Rial llegó finalmente al país en un avión sanitario luego del infarto que tuvo en Colombia. El periodista de C5N y Radio 10 fue trasladado de manera inmediata al Sanatorio Finochietto, donde permanecerá en estado de observación unos días mientras se le realizan algunos estudios.

Todavía no se sabe cuándo podrá regresar a su casa para continuar con su recuperación.