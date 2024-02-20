Rial reveló que se borró una pregunta incómoda a Milei sobre Fátima

Fue durante el reportaje que le hizo Luis Majul.

Jorge Rial contó que durante la entrevista que le hizo Luis Majul a Javier Milei hubo una pregunta incómoda sobre su pareja Fátima Florez, apuntada por hacer recitales para municipios y gobernaciones. La pregunta habría sido borrada y nunca salió al aire.

Es sabido que el equipo de comunicación de Milei exige que el editado final de los reportajes queda en sus manos. “Nos están manipulando la realidad, por suerte Jorge se enteró”, dijo Mauro Federico.

La nota salió al aire el lunes a las 21, justo a la misma hora que debutaba Jonatan Viale en TN. Pero habría sido grabada el mismo dia que le dio una entrevista conjunta a Majul, Rossi y Trebucq. C5N mostró una imagen de Majul ingresando a la Casa Rosada con dos corbatas. Con ese elemento, probaron el 2 x 1.