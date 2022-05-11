Rial salió a bancar a Barone

En soledad, Jorge Rial salió a defender a Orlando Barone luego de conocerse la noticia que le ganó un juicio al Estado por su despido del programa 6,7,8. El periodista ultra K fue muy cuestionado porque decidió ir contra el Estado pese a que estaba contratado por la productora Pensado Para Televisión (PPT), del empresario kirchnerista Cristobal López.

“Está muy bien. Se llama derechos laborales”, dijo Rial en u tuit, en referencia al juicio que ganó Barone y al “Acuerdo de Pago” con la TV Pública. Y añadió: “Siempre estaré del lado de los derechos de los trabajadores. Nunca coincidí con Barone, pero no permitamos que le toquen el culo al que labura. Un día van a ir por el nuestro”.