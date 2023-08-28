Rial sigue bombardeando a Tinelli y su vuelta: “No tiene financiación”

El conductor de radio 10 dijo que La Flia lanzó un retiro voluntario que es “obligatorio”.

En su programa de radio, Jorge Rial volvió a fustigar a Marcelo Tinelli y puso en duda el comienzo del Bailando por un Sueño. “Tiene dos problemas: tiene problema con la iluminación y las pantallas. Los accionistas del canal le prestaron plata hace dos o tres meses y después lo vieron en Miami con Messi”, contó el conductor de radio 10.

La Flia abrió un retiro voluntario, pero obligatorio. Son despidos encubiertos. Hay empleados destrozados porque le ofrecen el 50% de lo que les corresponde, el sindicato va a tener que tomar medidas”, agregó Rial.

El Bailando por un sueño arranca el 4 de septiembre y saldrá al aire a las 22 horas. El gran e innovador cambio que habrá en la pista de baile es direccionado a los ritmos que bailarán. Contrario a las emisiones anteriores, en esta cada pareja deberá completar un formulario en el que seleccionará los ritmos que quieran bailar y el orden, como así también las canciones.

“Me costó reconocer a los participantes”, se lamentó Rial.