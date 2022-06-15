Rial vuelve a la tele en C5N

Julio traerá a Jorge Rial regresando a la televisión con una tira diaria. Ya había regresado haciendo en la misma emisora el programa de archivos , Sobredosis de TV. Confirmaron que estará todos los días haciendo Argenzuela, mismo nombre que su programa de radio en la 10.

En C5N lo esperan con las ansias de levantar la tarde. El program irá desde las 15. Lo acompañarán Brancatelli , Mauro Federico y Pablo Kablan.