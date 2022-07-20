Rial y Angel De Brito se chicanearon por el rating

Jorge Rial abrió otro frente cuando chicaneó a Angel De Brito por el rating de LAM. De paso se burló de Lía Salgado, la ex conductora de los tak show, que está reemplazando a Yanina Latorre.

“No estaría rindiendo Lía …“, fue el primer mensaje del conductor de Argenzuela acompañado de las medicaciones. A esa hora, LAM estaba cuarto, con 2,7.  Y luego sumó: “Las viudas no solo no rinden sino que son pianta rating”.

De Brito le contestó en vivo. “Sigue tuiteando Jorge, ahora publica que no rinde Lía con el rating. Se fue de este canal con un punto de rating en este mismo horario, fracasó. Duró 40 programas y se tuvo que ir”, lanzó desde el piso de América.