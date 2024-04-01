Ricardo y Adolfo, los pacificadores de complejas transiciones democráticas

Alfonsín y Suárez, cada uno en sus naciones, representaron la cordura y la búsqueda de consensos. Ambos fueron reivindicados al final de sus vidas.

Hay una foto del ex presidente Adolfo Suárez caminando de espaldas abrazado por el Rey Juan Carlos. El monarca lo había visitado a su casa, sabiendo de su grave enfermedad, para entregarle una insignia honorífica. Entre ambos, se fue cultivando una gran amistad en medio de la difícil transición del franquismo a la democracia española, la que también tuvo recelos y momentos de frialdad.

Esa foto podría emparentarse, salvando las distancias, con la que tras cuatro años de la naciente democracia, protagonizaron Alfonsín y Menem. También caminan por unos jardines, los de Olivos, en el momento que el riojano le pide, al debilitado presidente, el adelantamiento del poder. Ambas lentes toman las espaldas de los protagonistas. Esas espaldas cargadas de tensiones y herencias recibidas.

España primero, y Argentina después, salieron de sus oscuras noches con un poder militar que no terminaba de fenecer y un poder civil democrático que debía germinar con la fuerza del imperio de la ley y las convivencias de sus ciudadanos.

De Adolfo Suárez nos queda,  a la distancia del Palacio madrileño, el siempre objeto del deseo de la historia reciente argentina, el tan mentado Pacto de la Moncloa.

En sucintas palabras, dicho Pacto fue juntar en una mesa a expresiones fracturadas por la guerra civil para acordar consensos parlamentarios sobre puntos principales del despegue hacia la modernidad.

Alfonsín no lo pudo hacer, como la mayoría de sus sucesores en el sillón de Rivadavia, pero al menos inició un camino similar con el denominado Pacto de Olivos . Quedó en la historia, este acuerdo, reducido a la obtención de la reelección por parte de Menem y como contrapartida, cargos de contralor al radicalismo. Sin embargo, de allí partió la reforma del 94 que intentó atenuar el presidencialismo y adhirió el país a tratados internacionales en materia de derechos humanos.

Surgieron,  los dos personajes de las transiciones democráticas, de raíces bien diferenciadas. Adolfo fue un joven falangista , funcionario de Franco hasta que la historia lo llamó para asumirse como un demócrata ferviente. Una de sus primeras medidas fue blanquear al Partido Comunista. Tuvo miradas anticipatorias al espinoso asunto de las autonomías, al abrir el debate de “Una Café para Todos”. El conflicto sigue abierto.

Como para Alfonsín fue percibir que el esquema centralizado de administración comenzaba a hacer agua en la década del 80. El mudar la capital a Viedma fue ese norte , seguramente mal explicado, que se traduce actualmente con una desigual coparticipación.

El chascomusense rivalizó con el caudillo Ricardo Balbín, dentro de su partido. Eso lo obligó a plantarse en el ala izquierda partidaria. Tuvo una coherencia principista haciendo los primeros habeas corpus de detenidos desaparecidos , en plena dictadura, esas acciones que podían costar la vida.

Fueron dirigentes que asimilaron los centros de los abanicos ideológicos cuando les tocó representar a una nación , sin por eso renunciar a sus ideas fuerza . Dirigentes que ponían la cara en circunstancias adversas.

Suárez, cuando tenía treinta y seis años— dirigió las operaciones desde el epicentro de la catástrofe de una cadena hotelera de Segovia, distrito del que fue Alcalde. Se lo vio revolviendo escombros para socorrer víctimas, una de las mayores catástrofes españolas, con 58 muertos. Fue el que estuvo poniendo el cuerpo en defensa de la democracia , con el intento golpista del Tejerazo. Llamó la atención que se lo vio en las imágenes registradas del teniente Coronel ametrallando el hemiciclo , con solo un Adolfo Suárez que se quedó sentado en su banca mientras los demás se ponían cuerpo a tierra. El Rey lo apoyó para detener a los golpistas.

Alfonsín tuvo la misma entereza en el alzamiento carapintada de la Semana Santa de 1987. No dudó en tomar un  helicóptero e ir al centro de los rebeldes,  en Campo de Mayo.Lo que se vivenció como un acto de debilidad hacia los sublevados , mediante leyes polémicas como de Punto Final y Obediencia Debida, es ahora visto como una acción que evitó un baño de sangre. Antes,  encaró el apoyo político al Juicio a las Juntas Militares, un episodio histórico sin precedentes en la región y solo asimilable a ls Juicios de Nuremberg.

Antonio Cafiero que lo acompañó sin dudarlo como peronista en el balcón, lo calificó en la despedida del cementerio de Recoleta como “el héroe de la democracia”.

Otro punto en común, de estos dos líderes separados por continentes,  pero hermanados en la búsqueda de consensos, fue que encontraron el reconocimiento del sistema y la sociedades que habitaron , tardíamente , casi en el último aliento de sus vidas.

El líder conservador español atravesó desgracias muy determinantes en su ciclo de vida, como lo que significó despedir a su esposa e hija, víctimas del cáncer. Esa especie de lástima lo reconcilió con gran parte de la sociedad ibérica que le rindió honores cuando padecía un avanzado Alzhéimer.

Alfonsín tuvo una recuperación de cariño social , en su sano juicio, tras sopesar la pesada mochila del fracaso económico, la hiper y el tener que irse antes del poder. Una accidente automovilístico, un vuelco de una camioneta que lo llevaba por Río Negro a un acto político fue el fenómeno que hizo recordar su importancia. Estuvo muy grave y ese fue un punto de reacción en el resurgir  de su figura para la democracia.

Cristina le hizo un homenaje, en vida, anunciando la terminación del busto como presidente, ubicado en en la Sala del bronce de los ex mandatarios. Seguirán las discusiones sobre de que lado estaría Alfonsín en estos momentos de las  grietas reactivadas tras la implosión socio política del 2001. Seguramente, su legado deja pistas que estaría reconstruyendo espacios reflexivos para tratar de  amurallar a los ultras.

Horacio Caride

 