Riquelme dedicó una frase a Pergolini

Cuando Rial lo consultó por la figura de Mario Pergolini, el 10 que nació con un mate en la mano, tomo debida distancia: “Yo con él nunca tuvo nada que ver y se lo dije a Ameal”. Ante la insistencia , Riquelme insistió: “supe siempre que jugaba para el otro lado”. Recordemos que el conductor fue parte de la lista que rivalizó contra Gribaudo (candidato de entonces de Macri). Ahora, Mario claramente se pasó del lado donde Román dice que siempre estuvo. La elección del próximo domingo cada vez más caliente.

 

 