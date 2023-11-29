Riquelme le pegó a dos periodistas por una entrevista con Macri

Son de TNT Sports. El ídolo de Boca se quejó que no repreguntaron.

En la conferencia de prensa tan anunciada, Juan Román Riquelme le pegó a los dos periodistas de TNT Sports que entrevistaron a Mauricio Macri. Aunque dijo que son “buenos periodistas”, se quejó porque no hubo repreguntas.

Los periodistas que entrevistaron a Macri y a Andrés Ibarra fueron Juan Pablo Varsky y Pablo Giralt.

En esa entrevista, Macri confirmó que le pidió a Riquelme por el 9 de la Selección de Qatar. “Un año y medio después me llama por un jugador, el 9 de la Selección de Qatar. Yo solamente vi videos…Y le dije a Román que no tenía idea si jugaba bien o no, pero por educación podría tener una oportunidad en el club. Dale unos minutos de entrenamiento, fijate si puede jugar unos minutos en Copa Argentina y con eso alcanzaría”, completó Macri en TNT Sports.