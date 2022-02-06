Riquelme quiso parar varias veces a Recondo

En una afilada entrevista, Juan Román Riquelme volvió a mostrar su poca tolerancia ente preguntas incómodas. Gastón Recondo, reconocido periodista hincha de River, lo desestabilizó con un cuestionario sobre Wanchope y las aspiraciones de Tévez por la presidencia de Boca. El Vice de Boca estuvo picante.

Entre otras cosas Riquelme se mostró confiado de ganarle en el futuro a Carlitos “85 a 15 “. dijo jactancioso. En varias parte de la entrevista Román quiso parar las preguntas de Recondo.

 