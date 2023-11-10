Riquelme se metió en la campaña y denunció aprietes contra su hermano

Dijo que policías de civil lo siguieron en una camioneta y que tienen los teléfonos pinchados.

Román Riquelme se zambulló en la campaña rumbo a las elecciones del 2 de diciembre en Boca y decidió hablar con Jorge Rial.

Enfrente tendrá a Mauricio Macri, que irá como vicepresidente. “Son los mismos de siempre”, resumió.

Preocupado por el resultado, Riquelme decidió embarrar la cancha y salió a denunciar seguimientos sobre su hermano, supuestamente ordenados por la jueza Celsa Ramirez, que investiga la reventa de entradas en Boca.

“Mi hermano salió de su casa, una camioneta blanca lo siguió, se le atravesó y lo hizo parar. Imaginete el susto que tenía. Eran policías en un auto de civil”, se quejó. Y agregó: “Nuestra familia no molesta a nadie, no puede mandar a la Policía a hacer eso”.

Riquelme dijo que saben que tienen pinchadas las líneas por la investigación judicial.

En agosto, la jueza Ramirez ordenó allanar la casa del hermano del actual vicepresidente de Boca, Cristian Riquelme, apodado Chanchi, quien acompaña habitualmente al directivo aunque no tiene un rol oficial en la dirigencia.

 