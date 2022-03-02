Ritondo cruzó al economista militante de C5N

El móvil de C5N decidió entrevistar a Cristian Ritondo. Cuando la charla por el acuerdo con el FMI se ponía caliente apareció en escena el economista militante que cada vez tiene más micrófono. Intentó frenar la exposición del diputado macrista con alguna chicana pero no tuvo éxito…