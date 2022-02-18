Robertito se fue de C5N y arranca un nuevo programa en A24

Robertito Funes Ugarte finalmente se fue de C5N y desembarcará en A24 como conductor de la franja de 15 a 17, donde estaba Marcela Pagano.

El conductor conducirá “El Diario de la Tarde” junto a Mariana Contartessi, que este viernes hará su último programa junto a Facundo Pastor.

El lunes también vuelve Maxi Montenegro de 13 a 15.