Roberto Caballero ganó una indemnización millonaria al estado

Fue por su demanda a Radio Nacional durante el Macrismo. ¿Cuánto se lleva?

El periodista K , Roberto Caballero , ganó una demanda laboral al estado por incumplimiento de contrato en Radio Nacional. Caballero fue despedido durante la gestión macrista. Como resultado, cobrará una indemnización de 40 millones de pesos.

el jucio que ganó Caballero es muy parecido al de Orlando Barone contra la TV Pública cuando se consideró despedido ante el fin del ciclo 678. Se da la particularidad , en el caso de Caballero que su esposa es Cynthia Ottaviano, Directora de primera minoría de RTA ( Radio Televisión Argentina) , organismo que ejetuta el pago.Ella también fue conductora en un programa de Radio Nacional , por aquelos años , pero no hizo juicio.