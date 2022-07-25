Navarro criticó las internas del Gobierno: “Si llega a pasar algo, no le podes echar la culpa a Aldo Rico”

El periodista ultra K fue muy crítico de la gestión del Banco Central

Roberto Navarro hizo una fuerte editorial sobre las internas dentro del Gobierno y cuestionó duramente la gestión de Miguel Angel Pesce al frente del Banco Central.

“El Banco Central siempre llega tarde, no cuidó las reservas como debió, (permitió) que haya empresas que pagaran deudas por adelantado, hubo muchas cosas mas hechas …. “, se lamentó.

Y agregó: “¿Van a gobernar cuatro años peleados? Es muy difícil hacer todo eso y después decir ‘estamos así porque nos golpearon’. Si llega a pasar algo no le podes echar la culpa a Aldo Rico”.  

El periodista ultra K también minimizó las denuncias de un golpe por parte de la oposición. “No estoy percibiendo un intento de golpe, el Gobierno se metió solo en esto”.

Navarro dijo que el Gobierno tiene “la última oportunidad” antes de verse forzado a una devaluación.