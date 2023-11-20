Roberto Navarro: “Fue un gobierno ineficiente, Massa es ministro hace 15 meses”

El periodista ultra K habló de la gobernabilidad.

Cruje el kirchnerismo mediático. Roberto Navarro dijo esta mañana que el resultado de las elecciones presidenciales fue producto de la pobre gestión del gobierno. “Fue un gobierno ineficiente, le pasaron cosas pero podrían haber sido mejores. Massa es ministro hace 15 meses. La idea fue en principio de Cristina pero todos apoyaron”, dijo.

“El cambio entra fácil cuando la insatisfacción es tan grande”, agregó el periodista uktra K. Pero advirtió que Milei puede tener un problema de gobernabilidad por la escasa cantidad de diputados y senadores. En ese contexto, vaticinó que no puede avanzar con la mayoría de las reformas que propuso durante la campaña.