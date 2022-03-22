Roberto Navarro pidió madures a Cristina y Alberto

El periodista k está desilusionado por el rumbo de los acontecimientos en la interna del gobierno.

El periodista k, reciente dueño de Radio El Mundo, hizo catarsis de militante k lamentando el rumbo de los acontecimientos de las radicales diferencias expuestas entre Cristina y Alberto.

Navarro indicó que si se rompe la alianza también va a desaparecer el kirchnerismo. Le adjudicó responsabilidad a la Jefa del FdT en las elecciones que ha hecho en los últimos tiempos, recordando que viene eligiendo candidatos de derecha como Scioli y Alberto.

Navarro invitó a los protagonistas de la pelea a ponerse de acuerdo o al menos simular hacerlo, ya que “son políticos profesionales con mucha experiencia”.