Roberto Piazza destrozó a Cristina en un programa K y habló de Moria

El modista fue muy crítico de la era K y habló del colectivo LGBT.

Rodeado de invitados, en su mayoría peronistas o kirchneristas, el modisto Roberto Piazza no tuvo problemas para destrozar a la La Cámpora y a Cristina Kirchner en el programa ADN, de Tomás Mendez.

“Cristina fue la corrupción máxima, una bruja, con una inteligencia maquiavélica que nos usó a los gays, todos pagados para que vayan, Moria Casán garpada para que vaya …. nadie de los famosos (iba gratis), lo pagaba el kirchnerismo y La Cámpora”, lanzó.

A un costado lo escuchaba el Cuervo Larroque, un cristinista de la primera hora.