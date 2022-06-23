Extraño robo en la sede central del INADI

La sede central del Instituto Nacional contra la Discriminación, la Xenofobia y el Racismo (INADI) fue asaltada este jueves a la madrugada: los ladrones se llevaron notebooks y PC de escritorio, y herramientas utilizadas de forma diaria por los empleados para llevar adelante las funciones del organismo. Además, se rompieron, dañaron y revolvieron diversos muebles, que deberán ser reparados.

“Si bien aún los hechos no están esclarecidos, la situación pone en alerta las condiciones de seguridad y trabajo de les trabajadores del Instituto, así como abre dudas sobre los motivos de la intrusión por parte de personas desconocidas que recorrieron al menos dos pisos del edificio durante decenas de minutos”, dijo el organismo a través de un comunicado.