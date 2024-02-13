Rocky recordó su chanza con el Papa

Silvester Stalone (Rocky) recordó en una entrevista un soneto gracioso con el Papa Francisco. El consagrado actor esperaba un momento muy ceremonioso y el Sumo Pontífice le dijo de arranque que es fan de sus películas.

Ni lerdo ni perezoso , Rocky se puso en guardia de pugilato y tiró al unos golpes en el aire.