Rodolfo Walsh: El periodista combatiente que no se puede cancelar

El autor de la carta abierta a la dictadura es intocable para el sector progre o hasta para cierto sector del periodismo, que no se permite revisar en su integridad.

A propósito de los 70 y el 46 aniversario del golpe, dos libros interesantes con perspectivas de análisis diferentes salieron al mercado de una temática que siegue siendo atractiva e infinita de abarcar. Seguramente lo infinito proviene de la faltante de una memoria abarcativa y profunda que aun se le debe a la democracia.

Uno de ellos, se recuesta en la revisión de archivos de inteligencia que al dictadura tuvo sobre el escritor y líder Montonero. Facundo Pastor . el libro se llama Emboscada, por laque operativo de la marina que disparó una ráfaga de balas sobre el entonces responsable de la inteligencia de la agrupación de Montoneros.

La historia discute si ese día de la emboscada Walsh debía verse con Pepe Salgado a cargo del operativo del atentado al comedor de la Policía Federal donde mueren 23 personas y 110 resultan heridas. De este hecho cruento parte el otro libro que se llama Masacre en el Comedor y cuyo autor es un especialista en la investigación de los 70, Ceferino Reato.

Ceferino se atreve a desacralizar al Walsh faro del periodismo y emblema de la resistencia a la dictadura, ubicándolo como claro responsable de ese atentado, el más importante perpetrado por Montoneros, El autor cuenta que Esteban, nombre de guerra de Walsh, se infiltraba en universidades para reclutar mano de obra terrorista, La hipótesis de Ceferino es que la intelectualidad se ha ocupado de cancelar la otra faceta del escritos y brillante autor de Operación Masacre.

La patina de esa visión edulcorada de la historia es ayudada por la carta Abierta a los dictadores del 76, que según el autor no fue el disparador de que lo fuera a buscar los marinos ya que la carta tuvo divulgación después de su muerte y desaparición. Reato narra que Walsh , pese a sus diferencias con la cúpula Montonera, nunca terminó de romper con la Orga n i cuestionaba sus métodos violentos , sino que se distanciaba sobre la estrategia.

En las Universidades, ya con el retorno de la democracia , la figura de Walsh fue puesta en un altar de los intocables, De sobremanera, en la debutante Carrara de Ciencias de la Comunicación de donde se comenzaron a formar futuros periodistas con conocimientos académicos , se supone, mejor formados que la media de los  periodistas hechos en la calle.

En Universidades con la de La Plata se instauró  el Premio Rodolfo Walsh que se le da a diferentes personalidades de la cultura. Es el mismo claustro que reivindica al chavismo de Venezuela.

Se canceló el Rodolfo Walsh militante y militar Montonero, por el del relato único del genial intelectual que tuvo la valentía de jugársela con una Carta Abierta a los genocidas.  En esa pieza modelo de las denuncias contra el régimen y sus delitos de lesa humanidad, el intelectual habla de crímenes que “sacuden la conciencia del mundo civilizado”. Se presenta en la Carta como u escritor y periodista que durante 30 años opino libremente y se vio obligado a pasar a la clandestinidad.

La palabra “cancelación” es u a herramienta que sectores del progresismo utilizan como recurso para poner un manto de justicia en casos en que ese poder no satisface las necesidades de una sociedad un sistema democrático, Bajo esos preceptos cabe que se comentan muchas apresurad

Su carta histórica interpela una indudable verdad de la Memoria activa del Nunca Más. Al mismo tiempo, ausculta para generaciones que no vivieron los violentos 70, la otra cara de Walsh.

Horacio Caride

 

 

 