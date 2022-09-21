Romano teatralizó la mordida de labio con Florencia de la V

A raiz de la denuncia que recibió pora parte de una actriz , Paula di Chello, que manifestó que en una novela que grabaron se sintió abusada por Romano, el actor teatralizó en Intrusos lo que habría sucedido. Agarró de modelo de la actuación a la conductora Florencia de la V. Romano descalificó a la denunciante diciendo que todo lo que pasó salió al aire.