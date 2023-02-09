Romina Manguel criticó cobertura de una colega en Dolores

La periodista hizo un comentario duro por radio con respecto a Karina Mazzocco quien fue enviada repentinamente a Dolores para el cierre de la cobertura de la sentencia de los rugbiers. La conductora radial dijo que le pareció un mamarracho que alguien vaya a un móvil sin conocer nada del caso.

Según cuentan , Mazzocco se habría desubicado intentando sacar una foto en el tribunal cuando esto estaba expresamente prohibido.