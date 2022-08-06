Rubinstein se habría arrepentido, pero Massa apuesta a convencerlo

La designación del economista se postergó.

La gestión de Sergio Massa ya tiene su primera papelón. La llegada de Sergio Rubinstein como viceministro, confirmada esta mañana, se enfrió por la noche. Una versión indicada que el economista se habría arrepentido al ver la repercusión negativa que tuvo la exposición de sus viejos tuits contra Cristina y Alberto. Otros aseguran que Rubinstein fue vetado por la vicepresidenta.

Massa apuesta a convencerlo. No será fácil porque el economista está en el exterior.

En uno de sus posteos, en 2015, Rubinstein calificó al kirchnerismo como el “más autoritario” desde la última dictadura militar. “Y, seguramente, es el más mentiroso de nuestra historia”, agregó.  Ese mismo año comparaba a Cristina Fernández de Kirchner con el dictador Jorge Rafael Videla.

En otro de sus posteos, afirmó que la vicepresidenta y sus colaboradores “merecían terminar en cana”. “En silencio, masticando rabia, esperemos que desde 2016, Cristina Kirchner y compañía puedan ser juzgados (y muy probablemente) condenados. Delitos no faltan”, comentó.