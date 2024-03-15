Ruckauf se subió las críticas contra Lousteau y lo tildó de “mucamo” de CFK

El ex canciller fue muy crítico del presidente de la UCR.

El senador Martīn Lousteau tuvo horas conflictivas tras su voto en contra del DNU. En redes y en el mundo político hubo críticas de todo tipo. Uno de los que se pasó de rosca fue el ex canciller Alberto Ruckauf.

“¿No quería Lousteau que fuera en pedazos?”, se preguntó con ironía. Y calificó a Lousteau y a Moreau como “dos mucamos” de Cristina Kirchner.

Además, Ruckauf le cuestionó que no haya dicho nada sobre la denuncia del ex gobernador de Jujuy por unos comentarios en las redes sociales.