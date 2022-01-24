Ruidosos cambios en dos puestos claves de C5N

Nicolás Bocache y Verónica Aragona se desvincularon. Llegó Jorge García.

La estructura de Indalo Media acaba de sufrir dos cambios rutilantes. Nicolás Bocache y Verónica Aragona, que se desempeñan como jefe de Producción y jefa de programación de C5N, se desvincularon de la empresa. Aunque no se comunicaron oficialmente los motivos, hay mucho ruido interno.

“A cada uno de ellos les agradecemos el tiempo dedicado y les deseamos el mayor de los éxitos, tanto a nivel profesional como a nivel personal, en sus nuevos desafíos”, sostuvo la empresa a través de un comunicado.

La realidad de la desvinculación fue más compleja.

En paralelo se anunció la vuelta de Jorge Garcia, quien ya fue columnista de la señal y ahora asumió como nuevo Gerente de programación y noticias de C5N.

García cuenta con una extensa trayectoria en la industria, habiéndose desempeñado como Director Periodístico de Ámbito Financiero, Minuto Uno y Editorial Perfil, entre otras.

También trabajó en la agencia Noticias Argentinas, AM 990, FM Rock & Pop, Radio El Mundo AM 1070, Minuto Uno, C5N, Infobae y ejerció el cargo de gerente periodístico de la agencia de noticias Télam entre 2005 y 2010.