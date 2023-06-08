Sabías que se vota también por el Parlasur: ¿ cuánto nos sale ?

En las boletas electorales de las próximas elecciones habrá que votar también legisladores para el Parlasur. El cotos estimativo de tener esta clasificación en las boletas es de más de 2.500 millones de pesos. Los anti casta viene reclamando que se eliminen , otros menos extremos sugieren que se elijan como en otros países del bloque de países integrantes , es decir que cada partido los designe de acuerdo al resultado de las bancas en el Congreso Nacional.

El cuerpo legislativo regional se reúne con poca asiduidad y los resultados de sus acciones publicas son inexistentes.