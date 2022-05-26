Saborido: “Hay que construir el próximo orgasmo peronista”

El talentoso guionista y humorista fue galardonado como personalidad destacada de la Ciudad, propuesto por legisladores porteños del FdT. En el acto, Pedro Saborido dio cátedra del conurbano, a raíz de su último libro. Al referirse a la actualidad política, lanzó una frase contundente y celebrada por la tribuna peronista: “Hay que construir el próximo orgasmo peronista”.

Según el alma mater de Capusotto, el último momento de felicidad pasó con Néstor y Cristina.

 