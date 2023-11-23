Sacheri le puso los puntos a Tapia

El escritor Eduardo Sacheri, como buen futbolero, se metió en la polémica por la posible partida de la Selección por parte de Lionel Scaloni. Quien conduce un programa de fútbol y literatura aportó su mirada por este posible triste final.

“Que tu presidencia coincida con un momento estelar de la Selección nacional no te da inmunidad para conducirte como lo hacés en todos esos rubros que me permití mencionar”, fue uno de los mensajes.

Luego los usuarios polemizaron con el pensador.