Sacheri y el Ruso Verea lagrimearon por el Rojo

En esas charlas imperdibles por TNT Sports, el escritor Eduardo Sacheri charló con su amigo y también fanático del Rojo, del amor del hincha y la reacción espectacular por la colecta para pagar la deuda . También , repensaron el fútbol como una bella trampa de negocios millonarios y la pasión que se mantiene intacta. Al final , el guionista del Secreto de sus Ojos, se quebró.