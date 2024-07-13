Se viene un libro a 10 años de la muerte de Don Julio

Lo escribe un ex dirigente político muy vinculado al mundo del fútbol. Varias fuentes de su entorno para pintar una semblanza de vida y poder.

Está a punto de cerrarse un libro que dará que hablar. Se trata de una biografía no autorizada de Julio Grondona. Su autor es un ex dirigente político muy relacionado al mundo del futbol. Tuvo acceso a fuentes directas de la familia y del mundo futbolero.

El autor es el abogado Federico Polak, ex vocero de Ricardo Alfonsín. Hincha de Racing pero marcado en el sistema del fútbol por haber sido interventor de Boca, cuando casi se va a la quiebra.

Polak, quien también fue funcionario de la embajada argentina en España, regresa a escribir un libro polémico, tras su trabajo “Armando a Macri: memoria de un interventor”. Ambos se publicarán por Editorial Claridad.

El trabajo de Polak  promete ser una intensa y detallada búsqueda de una equilibrada semblanza de quien fue amo y señor de la AFA y que tuvo un predicamento como ningún otro argentino en la FIFA.  La oportunidad del libro nace al cumplirse una década de la muerte de Don Julio.

Hay decenas de fuentes consultadas entre familiares, dirigentes, amigos y adversarios. El abogado, que fue estrecho colaborador y amigo del ex presidente Alfonsín,  encaró el libro sin prejuicios ni pretensiones periodísticas. Hay gran expectativa y todavía no se conoce el titulo,

 