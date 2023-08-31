Sale a la cancha “Carlitos ” para subirla a la pela a Patricia

La foto en Córdoba trata de recuperar iniciativa y llevarlo a Milei al debate económico. Los ruidos con el plan inicia de al candidata,

Finalmente, la noticia se oficializó en el territorio cordobés. La provincia no es mera casualidad. Primero es la cuna de Fundación Mediterránea, la escuela económica en la que se formó el economista estrella del círculo rojo. Y además, Córdoba fue, antes del fenómeno Milei, el territorio de preferencia del votante anti k que se inclinó hacia el macrismo. Otros tiempos, otras urgencias.

Sacaron a la cancha a “Carlitos”, así como lo llama el círculo rojo de empresarios ansiosos de ir a algo más previsible que el enigma Javier. No era el plan original de la candidata Patricia. Para la ex Piba, el ministro deseable era Hernán Lacunza. ¿Será el titular del Central de ser presidenta? Difícil Melco no regala ningún espacio, menos cuando se transforma en una opción desesperada.

La disrupción del campo minado electoral es tal que pro primera vez un “ministro de economía”  aun no asumido sale a la cancha antes de los resultados. Recuerdan, algunos viudos de la Alianza, cuando un Fernando de la Rúa, aún sin asumir, debió desmentir a un Ricardo López Murphy quien en una conferencia en la UBA se erigía como el candidato indiscutible para economía. La historia terminó con que el el ministerio quedó a primera instancia para Luis Machinea. Se consideraba, en el marketing político, que a los ministros importante no se los quemaba antes de tiempo.

Melconián saldrá a la cancha para contrarrestar el plan dolarizador del libertario. Al debate presidencial no podrá ir . Allí será solita el alma de Patricia que al hablar de economía cometió varias incongruencias. Estiman que para mediados de setiembre , la campaña de Juntos estaría en la senda correcta.  “La dolarización es como que te inviten a comer fideos con tuco y que no haya fideos”, fue la última  frase de colección de el hincha fanático de Racing.

Una vez en rodaje, el economista que se sintió ninguneado por el ex presidente Macri, tendrá su tiempo de revancha. Habrá que ver si su ínfula no termina haciendo sombras a la candidata a presidente. Mientras, a comprar pochoclo: se viene el standapero de la economía.

Horacio Caride

 

 

 