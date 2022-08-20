Salen las figuritas del Mundial Qatar a 150 pesos el sobre

Pese a que había algunas dudas debido a problemas con la importación, las clásicas figuritas Panini estarán disponibles muy pronto, De hecho, el álbum ya se consigue por internet. El precio de cada paquetito es de 150 pesos. Menos de un café pero completar el álbum por afuera del trueque basándose en la suerte podría costearse con la cifra de 90 mil pesos.