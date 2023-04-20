Salió de la cárcel la madre del Ministro de Justicia

La Justicia de Río Negro otorgó la libertad condicional a Susana Graciela Freydoz, la madre del Ministro Martín Soria. Recordemos que Freydoz mató a su marido, el entonces gobernador rionegrino, Carlos Soria, en unna noche fatídica 1 de Enero de 2012, cuando el matrimonio quedó envuelto en una violenta discusión. El epílogo fue que la mujer tomó de la mesa de luz un revólver calibre .38 y le disparó a su esposo, a no más de 50 centímetros de distancia, una bala que le ingresó por el pómulo derecho del rostro y le provocó la muerte en el acto.

La condenada tendrá un dispositivo de control electrónico y deberá continuar el tratamiento psicológico.