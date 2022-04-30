Samid, ya libre promociona un asado del 1 de mayo de la unidad peronista

Cual si fuera el nuevo Antonio Cafiero, el polémico matarife de la carne espectaculariza la interna oficialista.

Alberto Samis siempre vuelve a su esencia de hombre sanguíneo. Alguna vez, llevó vacas al Obelisco o cruzó a activistas veganos . El Rey de la carne, recientemente liberado de prisión por una causa de evasión impositiva, promociona un asado en una estancia en Cañuelas . La convocatoria la hizo por redes sociales pero también llamando personalmente a algunos periodistas a sus celulares.

Samid cree que si van los principales dirigentes peronistas y kirchneristas ,  en el ámbito de achuras y buenos vinos , se arreglan las diferencias. Sostuvo que con 10 minutos que hable cada uno el entuerto de resuelve y tan luego un 1 de Mayo.

La tentación por la carne siempre está en este personaje, ya que el plena prisión domiciliaria , vulneró la vigilancia electrónica saliendo para ir a comer a una parrilla cercana a su casa.

Samid hizo una serie de reportajes previos al asado en Cañuelas, insistiendo en que él puede ser prenda de unidad entre los sectores en pugna y además lanzando la consigna de “polarizar los salarios”.

Paree que los que vayan a Cañuelas comerán bien y a punto, pero ¿ Quién querrá aparecer en la foto? Distintos eran los asados de Cafiero, el día de sus cumpleaños,