Sandra Borghi deja la conducción en TN, pero seguirá en el 13

La periodista seguirá con notas especiales en TN.

La salida de “Pepe” Gil Vidal no es la única noticia ruidosa en TN. Su compañera de conducción en los últimos años, Sandra Borghi, también se alejará por un tiempo de ese rol, aunque continuará haciendo notas especiales y móviles para TN, según pudo saber este medio.

También seguirá firme en la conducción del noticiero del mediodía, de canal 13, junto a Luis Otero y los domingos en Radio Mitre.

Todavía no está definido quién quedará a cargo del segmento de 16 a 18 horas. 

La semana pasada se despidió el compañero de conducción de Borghi, José “Pepe” Gil Vidal. El histórico periodista anticipó su jubilación después de casi 30 años de carrera, aunque seguirá con su programa en CNN radio.

Gil Vidal trabajó en la señal de noticias de Artear desde sus inicios, el 1 de junio de 1993. En los últimos años, estuvo al frente del programa que iba de 16 a 18, pero fue parte de muchos productos de la señal y tuvo a su cargo varios segmentos. Fue una de las figuras de TN Internacional y también co-condujo Telenoche junto a María Laura Santillán y Santo Biasatti.