Santiago Caputo manejará la comunicación del próximo gobierno

El consultor entabló una relación de de estrecha confianza con Milei durante la campaña.

Santiago Caputo, el hombre al que mencionó Javier Milei en su discurso del 19 de noviembre, será el mandamás de la comunicación del próximo Gobierno. El consultor entabló una relación estrecha con el próximo presidente y con su hermana durante la campaña.

Para la Secretaría de Medios la elegida sería Belen Stettler, una empleada de la consultora de Caputo que proviene de Santa Cruz. Detrás de ella podría aparecer otro consultor con más vínculo con el mundo del peronismo.

Caputo, que supo trabajar durante años bajo el ala de Jaime Durán Barba, también está armando los equipos de comunicación de diferentes ministerios. En la gira por Estados Unidos tuvo tiempo para cruzar mensajes y llamados por ese tema.

En principio, Caputo no renunciaría a su consultora, donde tiene muchos clientes, y se encargaría de la comunicación del Gobierno desde las sombras, sin un cargo fijo. 

Lo único confirmado hasta ahora es la designación de Manuel Adorni como vocero presidencial. Se trata de un consultor económico que participa activamente en diferentes medios de comunicación. De hecho, tiene un programa en Radio Rivadavia, en cable y también es columnista en A24.

 