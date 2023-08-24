Santiago Cúneo ahora negocia con Massa

El periodista y empresario Santiago Cúneo no paso el límite de las PASO, aunque ganó la interna del Movimiento Independiente de Justicia y Dignidad (MIJD) con 56.226 votos (0,24%), contra los 25.746 votos (0,11%) que obtuvo Raúl Castells.

Luego de criticar al gobierno y al kirchnerismo durante años, ahora Cúneo está en conversaciones para respaldar a Sergio Massa en las elecciones de octubre. “Estamos en diálogo con el Frente Renovador para apoyar la candidatura de Sergio Massa”, le dijo a Infobae.